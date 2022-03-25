HPU ex-VC makes it to Rajya Sabha unopposed

Shimla: BJP candidate Sikander Kumar, the outgoing Himachal Pradesh University Vice Chancellor, was declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha here on Thursday. Congress MP Anand Sharma’s tenure expires on April 2. —
