HPU forms panel for implementing NEP in affiliated colleges

Shimla, March 26
The Himachal Pradesh University here today constituted a committee to implement the National Educational Policy (NEP) - 2020 in all of its affiliated colleges. The committee will be headed by Dean of Studies BK Shivram. Kulbhushan Chandel has been appointed the coordinator.
The decision was taken during a meeting held at the university regarding the implementation of NEP-2020 and the Multidisciplinary Education and Research University (MERU) scheme under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor SP Bansal.
During the meeting, discussions were held the about the spending of the Rs 100 crore grant received under MERU for the development of the university. The VC said the grant would be divided into four parts.
“The first part will be used to construct a new building, the second for the renovation of buildings, the third for the promotion of laboratories and projects, while the fourth part will be used to strengthen the website,” he said.
The amount would have to be spent by the university within the next two years and every campus would have to be converted under MERU, he added. The VC also instructed officials concerned to form a team to strengthen the website of the university.
He also directed all departments of the varsity to issue monthly and quarterly newsletter reports under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) scheme. The VC also instructed all departments to prepare a ‘multi-disciplinary basket’ and a ‘skill-enhance basket’ as well as joint degree courses and value-added courses in collaboration with other universities and educational institutions.
