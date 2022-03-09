HPU inks MoU on rabies control with US NGO

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 8

Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC) for the prevention of human deaths from the disease and relieve its burden in other animal populations, especially dogs, through research, education and policy support to create awareness of this dreaded disease.

The GARC, a nonprofit US organisation, develops information, surveillance and training tools to increase capacity for rabies control, provides technical training, coordinates inter-sectoral rabies networks and undertakes education and communication activities.

The HPU and the GARC have signed the MoU to make arrangements to work collaboratively in the areas of common interest and explore the possibility for collaboration in the field of rabies control in line with the international standards.

The MoU signed between HPU Vice-Chancellor Sikander Kumar and Executive Director, GARC, Louis H Nell aims at promoting national rabies surveillance systems and good health in the community. —