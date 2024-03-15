Himachal Pradesh University invites applications for PhD admission in 23 depts

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 14

The Himachal Pradesh University has invited online applications for admission to Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in 23 departments through entrance test from March 14 till March 30 for the 2023-24 session.

The online application form for the same has been made available on the official website of the university.

As per the official notification, the university has invited online applications for about 137 seats under various categories.

The candidates must have a Master’s degree or a professional degree declared equivalent to Master’s degree by the corresponding statutory regulatory body, with at least 55 per cent marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade ‘B’ in the UGC seven-point scale (or equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) or an equivalent degree from a foreign educational Institution accredited by an Assessment and Accreditation Agency which is approved, recognised or authorised by an authority, established or incorporated under a law in its home country or any other statutory authority in that country for the purpose of assessing, accrediting or assuring quality and standards of educational institutions to be eligible for the entrance examination.

The candidates from SC/ST and Person with Disability (PWD) will have a relaxation of 5 per cent of marks from 55 per cent.

The university will conduct a written Test of 80 marks in which the general category candidate will have to secure 50 per cent marks to qualify the entrance test. Similarly, candidates under reserved categories will have to secure at least 45 per cent marks to qualify the entrance test.

Date of entrance test and the date of downloading the admit cards will be announced by the university in the coming days for which the students have been advised to keep a tab on university’s official website i.e. www.hpuniv.ac.in and www.admissions.hpushimla.in . The candidates have also been advised to contact the university at 0177-2833648 for enquiry relating to the filling of online forms.

