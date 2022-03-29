Himachal Pradesh University mulls starting course in Canadian Studies

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 28

India and Canada are marching ahead with a vivid perspective of future and their cultural roots are deep. Cooperation in the field of science, technology and agriculture under various endeavours have brought the two countries closer, said HPU Vice Chancellor, Prof SP Bansal here today.

Inaugurating the day-long international seminar organised by Centre for Canadian Studies of the university on the theme “India-Canada Relations: The Contemporary Dynamics”, Prof Bansal announced plans to start a one-year certificate course in Canadian Studies and bring out its own newsletter and journal.

In his keynote address, Prof AS Narang highlighted the role of the two great democracies of the world and shared common issues and bi-lateral commitment of Global importance. —

