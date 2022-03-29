Himachal Pradesh University mulls starting course in Canadian Studies

Shimla, March 28
India and Canada are marching ahead with a vivid perspective of future and their cultural roots are deep. Cooperation in the field of science, technology and agriculture under various endeavours have brought the two countries closer, said HPU Vice Chancellor, Prof SP Bansal here today.
Inaugurating the day-long international seminar organised by Centre for Canadian Studies of the university on the theme “India-Canada Relations: The Contemporary Dynamics”, Prof Bansal announced plans to start a one-year certificate course in Canadian Studies and bring out its own newsletter and journal.
In his keynote address, Prof AS Narang highlighted the role of the two great democracies of the world and shared common issues and bi-lateral commitment of Global importance. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Petrol in 4 cities crosses Rs 100
Pass law to check misuse of Rural Development Fund, Centre tells Punjab
Cash-strapped AAP govt may take ordinance route to amend rul...
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action
In his statement, Smith also apologized to the academy, show...
Art of letter writing almost on verge of extinction: High Court
Justice Grewal observes a phrase or an idiom sent through a ...