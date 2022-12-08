HPU panel to take more time to submit report on poor results

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 7

The committee that is looking into the poor results of BSc and BCom first year courses in colleges affiliated to Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) will take another week to submit report.

“The committee met today and decided to send answer sheets showing a variation of over 10 per cent marks in two evaluations to a third evaluator,” said Prof Kulbhushan Chandel, who is heading the committee. “We need one more week to submit the final report,” he added.

The HPU had formed a five-member committee for a detailed probe, following an uproar over the exam results, particularly of BSc first year, in which only 31 per cent students had passed.

The committee decided to pick up random answer sheets from colleges that had registered poor results to see if these had been evaluated properly.

“Students will be given average marks of the two closest assessments out of the three evaluations,” said Chandel. He added that the committee would spare no effort to bring out truth in the matter.