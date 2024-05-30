Himachal Pradesh University PG exams from June 12

Shimla, May 29
Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) is set to conduct examinations of various post-graduate courses from June 12.
The university here today issued datesheets of various post-graduate courses — including Masters of Arts (MA) in economics, English, Hindi, history, political science, Masters of Science (MSc), Masters of Business Administration (MBA), BA LLB and MTech.
All principals/centre superintendent/deputy superintendents and students have been directed to remain updated for any changes in the datesheets, if any, uploaded on the university website from time to time.
