Himachal Pradesh University PG results out

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 24

The Himachal Pradesh University has declared the results of various postgraduate courses, the exams of which were held in 2023.

The university declared the results of Masters of Commerce (MCom) and Masters of Arts (MA) in English, Hindi, Sanskrit, economics, business economics, population studies and translation among other courses.

As many as 1,598 students appeared in the MCom (third semester) examinations, out of which 798 students passed all the examinations, while 1,695 students appeared in MCom (first semester) examinations, out of which 1,064 students cleared the exams.

Similarly, 775 students appeared in the MA in English third semester exams, out of which 147 students were able to pass in all the subjects. Out of the 1,249 students who appeared in MA (English) first semester examinations, 703 students passed the exams.

In the MA in Hindi (first semester) examinations, 1,587 students out of 2,332 were able to pass the exams, while in the third semester examinations of the same course, 1,382 students out of 1,664 passed the exams.

Controller of Examination Shyam Lal Kaushal said the process of declaration of results was underway, and all the results would be declared by the next week.

He said the students could check their results by visiting the official website of the university.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Himachal Pradesh University #Shimla