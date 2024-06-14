HPU prof, associate feature in University of Texas journal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 13

In a significant achievement for the Himachal Pradesh University, research paper titled “Dying Performers: A Study of Bhuchens of Spiti Region of Himachal Pradesh in India” has been published in the special edition ‘Interdisciplinary Humanities’ journal of Humanities Education and Research Association (HERA) of the University of Texas.

The research paper — prepared by Assistant Professor of Department of History, Dr Anjali Verma, and her research associate Raju, HPU's former student — highlights regional research based on studies conducted on 10 families in the Spiti valley.

With this, Raju has become the first scholar to present his research internationally. His regional research, which formed the basis of this paper, previously earned recognition at the Vajrayana International Conference in Paro, Bhutan, in 2022. At present, Raju is working in a private library of Dharamsala.

In a statement issued here, Dr Verma said the research serves as an international effort to preserve and maintain the existence of the 10 families in the Spiti valley. “It marks the Department of History's first research paper to be included in the Interdisciplinary Humanities,” she added.

She said after nearly two and a half years of relentless effort and rigorous review processes, the research has become part of the University of Texas’s highly-respected journal. “Such researches are bound to prove instrumental in elevating the HPU to greater heights at the global stage,” she said.

Dr Verma has contributed significantly to national and international journals and associations and several students guided by her have brought global recognition to the university.

