Himachal Pradesh University restores distance education centres in 5 districts

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, January 12

On the recommendation of the state government, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, has extended its jurisdiction to the entire state and will conduct exams in all 12 districts. The Department of Higher Education issued a notification in this regard today.

The Tribune had highlighted the issue that the HPU, Shimla, would not open its examination centres in all those five districts for students studying through ICDEOL (International Centre for Distance Education and Open Learning) of the HPU, which come under the jurisdiction of Sardar Patel University, Mandi. Due to that the students of Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Kangra and Chamba districts were required to visit Shimla or some other districts to appear in exams, which will cost them time and money.

Congress leader from Seraj, Vijay Pal Singh had raised this issue with the HPU authorities and also took up the matter with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu. The government acted quickly on the issue in the interest of students.

According to the notification issued by the Department of Higher Education, the ICDEOL of HPU will conduct its examinations in all 12 districts. Therefore, students will be able to appear in exams in their respective districts as before.

According to official sources, a delegation of HPU consisting of Dean Studies, Registrar, Controller of Examinations, Director, ICDEOL, and other officials headed by the Vice-Chancellor of the university met the Principal Secretary, Education, on this issue and urged him to do needful. As per this notification, Regional Study Centre of HPU, Dharamsala, will also function under the HPU. Its jurisdiction will also be for the whole state.

HPU Vice-Chancellor SP Bansal appreciated the notification issued by the state government for restoring the jurisdiction of the university’s ICDEOL, Shimla, and its Regional Study Centre, Dharamsala for the entire state.

#himachal pradesh university #Shimla