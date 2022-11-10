HPU retains NAAC 'A' grade

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 9

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has retained “A” grade in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading. However, its points have declined from 3.21 to 3.07.

Seven members of the NAAC team headed by Arun K Pujari — comprising Santa Ram Joshi, Telagam Chetty Tripura Sundari, Vijaya Bhaskar Raju K, Ajitava Raychaudhuri, Balabhim Biradar and Krishnan Krishnan — had visited the HPU for the physical verification of the self-study report submitted from November 2 to 4.

The assessment is based on 70 per cent self-study report and 30 per cent physical evaluation and the performance of the university was evaluated on the basis of curriculum, teaching, learning and evaluation, research, innovation and extension, infrastructure, student support and progression, governance, leadership and management and best practices.

The team recommended that the university should work out and introduce a policy of associating teachers in multiple interdisciplinary units, strengthening of women study centres, increasing the number of hostels, fully automating the central library and making the placement cell more active.

The other recommendations were the implementation of the credit system in true sense, availability of reading rooms in girls’ hostels, central library and syllabi for PhD coursework should be designed on the lines of the UGC guidelines from time to time.

“Earlier, the assessment was based on 100 per cent evaluation by the NAAC team but now (2017-2021), it is based on 70 per cent self-study report and 30 percent physical evaluation by the NAAC team. Also, the work undertaken in the past one year would be evaluated in the next assessment,” said HPU Vice Chancellor Prof SP Bansal.

