HPU sets up panels to run UG courses in effective manner

Shimla, April 20

The Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University has constituted six sub-committees for the effective implementation of the three/four-year undergraduate programmes of the university and all affiliated colleges from the session 2024-25.

These panels would prepare the ordinance and guidelines to facilitate the implementation of the three- and four-year undergraduate programmes in the varsity and affiliated colleges.

The six sub-committees have been directed to complete the process by April 26.

As per the official notification issued by the university, the six sub-committees are the eight-member Ordinance and Examination Committee; three-member Value-added Skill Enhancement and Ability Enhancement Courses Committee; seven-member Internship/Apprenticeship/Project/Community Outreach Programme Committee; four-member Online Courses/MOOC Committee, five-member OLD Committee; and the four-member Campus-based Courses-Revision committee.

Kulbhushan Chandel of the Department of Commerce was appointed the co-ordinator for Ordinance and Examination Committee; Ramesh Thakur of the Department of Chemistry appointed co-ordinator of the Value-added Skill Enhancement and Ability Enhancement Courses committee; and Nainjeet Singh of the Department of Physics appointed the co-ordinator of the Internship/Apprenticeship/Project/Community Outreach Programme Committee.

Jawahar Thakur of the Department of Computer Science was appointed the co-ordinator of the Online Courses/MOOC committee, while ICDEOL Director Sanju Karol was appointed the co-ordinator of the OLD Committee and UIT Director AJ Singh was appointed the co-ordinator of the Campus Based Courses-Revision Committee.

