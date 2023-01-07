HPU shuts exam centres in 5 dists

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, January 6

Students studying in undergraduate and postgraduate courses through the International Centre for Distance Education and Open learning (ICDEOL) of Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, are facing inconvenience as the university has decided to close its examination centres in five districts of the state, which now come under Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi. The colleges of Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Kangra and Chamba districts come under the SPU, Mandi.

Congress leader from Seraj Vijay Pal Singh has urged the HPU authorities to continue its examination centres for distance education courses in all these five districts of the state for the convenience of students.

He said that a few students of Mandi and Kullu districts apprised him about the issue. Now, they would have to visit Shimla to take the exams of undergraduate and postgraduate courses under the ICDEOL, HPU, Shimla. This would inconvenience them, which would also cost them time and money.

“We urge the HPU authorities to continue its examination centres in all these five districts for distance courses. The matter will be raised with the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, if needed,” he added.

Controller of Exams, HPU, JS Negi said that the University Grants Commission (UGC), in its notification, had directed all universities that the courses taught on the distance education mode shall only be run in the territorial jurisdiction of the university/ state.

After the opening of the SPU, Mandi, these courses were only to be run within the territorial jurisdiction of the HPU i.e. in seven districts only. So, the university was bound to follow the guidelines of the UGC. This decision was taken by the UGC to curb the illicit practice of providing fake degrees to students by universities, he added.