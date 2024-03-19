HPU students shine in GATE

Shimla, March 18
Students from the Department of Biotechnology, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), shone in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination in Biology (XL) and Biotechnology (BT) subjects, the result of which was announced on March 16. Third year students Hema Bharraj (BT-XL), Jatin Sharma (BT-XL), Salim (XL), Atami Kumar (XL), Atvinash (XL) and Preeti Dobriyal (XL) and first year student Vaishnavi (XL) cleared the exam.
Professor Dr Reena Gupta congratulated the students and their families and said by qualifying this examination, these students would be eligible for higher education in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
