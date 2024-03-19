HPU students shine in GATE

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 18

Students from the Department of Biotechnology, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), shone in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination in Biology (XL) and Biotechnology (BT) subjects, the result of which was announced on March 16. Third year students Hema Bharraj (BT-XL), Jatin Sharma (BT-XL), Salim (XL), Atami Kumar (XL), Atvinash (XL) and Preeti Dobriyal (XL) and first year student Vaishnavi (XL) cleared the exam.

Professor Dr Reena Gupta congratulated the students and their families and said by qualifying this examination, these students would be eligible for higher education in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Himachal Pradesh University #Shimla