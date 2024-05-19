HPU to conduct BEd entrance exam on June 20

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 18

Himachal Pradesh University is set to conduct its objective-type entrance test for admissions to the two-year Bachelor of Education (BEd) course (regular) for the academic session 2024-25 in the HPU Department of Education and all its private affiliated colleges.

The exam will be held on June 20. The university has invited online applications from eligible candidates, with the deadline for application forms being June 6.

As per an official notification issued by the university, 85 per cent seats will be reserved for bona fide candidates of the state and 15 per cent seats will be reserved for the candidates of other states.

The eligible candidates have been advised to visit www.nadmissions.hpushimla.in for further details and to download the prospectus. For any queries, candidates can contact the university administration on telephone numbers 0177-2833648 and 2830891.

