HPU to conduct UG exams from Mar 28

Shimla, March 21
The examination of various undergraduate courses offered by Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, are set to start from March 28.
The university has issued final datesheet of the examinations, which is also available on its official website. The datesheet is also applicable for the regular as well as ICDEOL, compartment, late college students as well as special chance students.
The university has directed all principals and directors to go through the datesheet and bring the same to the notice of students. They have also been directed to remain updated for any changes in the datesheet, if any, uploaded on the university website from time to time.
Students have been advised to report any clash of papers on the same date and time to the Assistant Registrar, Conduct, on or before March 22 up to 1 pm through the e-mail [email protected]. The final datesheet will be issued on March 22 and thereafter, no representation will be entertained.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...