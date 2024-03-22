HPU to conduct UG exams from Mar 28

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 21

The examination of various undergraduate courses offered by Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, are set to start from March 28.

The university has issued final datesheet of the examinations, which is also available on its official website. The datesheet is also applicable for the regular as well as ICDEOL, compartment, late college students as well as special chance students.

The university has directed all principals and directors to go through the datesheet and bring the same to the notice of students. They have also been directed to remain updated for any changes in the datesheet, if any, uploaded on the university website from time to time.

Students have been advised to report any clash of papers on the same date and time to the Assistant Registrar, Conduct, on or before March 22 up to 1 pm through the e-mail [email protected]. The final datesheet will be issued on March 22 and thereafter, no representation will be entertained.

