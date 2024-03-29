HPU to hold evacuation mock drill

Shimla, March 28
Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), in an order issued here today, announced it would organise an evacuation mock drill to mark disaster awareness day on April 4 to prepare students for disasters.
The mock drill is being organised on the directions of the state government and will be held by the Commandant General Home Guards and Civil Defence.
Prof Mamta Mokta, Dean of Students’ Welfare, said the mock drill was being organised as a part of the statewide campaign to mark disaster awareness day and also the anniversary of the 1905 Kangra earthquake.
The university directed all chairpersons/directors of teaching departments/institutes to inform students about the evacuation mock drill and encourage them to take part in it at the open space in front of Dr Ambedkar Bhawan, HPU, Shimla-5 at 12:30 pm on April 4.
