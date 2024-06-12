HPU to hold PG examinations from June 24

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 11

Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, will be conducting examinations of various post-graduate programmes from June 24, the date sheets for which were issued here today.

The university has also issued the tentative date sheet for undergraduate classes — including BA/BSc/BCom 2nd End-Semester (batches 2013, 2014 and 2015) examinations under CBCS/RUSA.

Earlier, the exams were scheduled to take place from June 12 and date sheets for the same were also issued. However, the university authorities withdrew the date sheets in view of the various competitive exams and the UGC-NET exam being scheduled to be held in June.

