HPU to lay stress on quality education in line with NEP

Shimla, August 11

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) is all set to introduce measures to improve quality of education by keeping in view the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP).

University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Sat Prakash Bansal has directed the authorities to create on an urgent basis a position of dean research, who shall look after research affairs and IPRs of the varsity and also have separate positions of directors for internationalisation and MOU affairs. Besides this, he emphasised the need to have sizable number of international students in the varsity.

The VC presided over a meeting on August 10 where all statutory officers of HPU, deans, directors, chairpersons and heads of departments were present. The VC took the stock of preparedness ahead of the new session, which is likely to start from the third week of August.

He said a detailed road map for quality education was planned keeping in view the NEP-2020 and requirement of accreditations and rankings. He emphasised the need for various activities, including induction programmes for faculty members and students, guest lecture series, consultancy services and faculty development programmes.

Directions were also issued to strengthen the placement cell to facilitate the departments in placement of the students. The VC also stressed on the need to organise various placement drives and alumni meets to place students in good companies with good packages. He further directed the departments to improve the quality of research. He asked the Dean of Studies to devise a complete mechanism for identifying advanced and slow learners and accordingly have separate inputs for them.

The VC asked the departments to offer add-on courses to strengthen industry-academia relations. He asked the authorities to explore the possibilities of offering dual degree, joint degree and twining programmes. He assured the departments that seed money would be given for promoting research in the departments.

