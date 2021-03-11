HPU to start twin degree programme

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, May 22

The University Grants Commission has granted twin degree programme to Himachal Pradesh University under which its students would also have an option to study from foreign universities in online and offline modes.

The students pursuing a twin degree programme will get two degrees (one from the HPU and another from a foreign university). Memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be signed with foreign universities in this regard, said HPU Officiating Vice-Chancellor SP Bansal. He added that one such MoU had been signed with the Pennsylvania University.

A skill gap analysis has been done and a skill development and entrepreneurship cell will be opened in the university, besides strengthening the placement and alumni cells, he said.

Stress will be laid on producing job givers rather than job seekers, he said.

A process of self-appraisal of teachers will be started from this year and seed money will be provided to teachers for research work with a focus on patents, Bansal told The Tribune. Two incubation centres have been started in science and social science departments.

In the new curriculum under the New Education Policy-2020, the ratio of theory and practical will be 50:50 and the HPU will create a basket of 150-200 courses, he said.

Meanwhile, the Dean’s committee meeting was held under Dean of Studies Prof Kulbhushan Chandel and it was decided that academic bank of credit for the implementation of National Education Policy would be established and process for multiple entry, multiple exit at the UG level would be completed in the first phase soon.

The committee also decided that twin programmes, add-on courses, value-added courses and bilingual education at all levels would be started in all departments. It was decided that the university would implement a 2018 notification issued by the University Grants Commission for the promotion through career advancement scheme (CAS).