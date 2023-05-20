HPU VC joins back till further orders

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, May 19

In a letter issued by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, professor SP Bansal has been directed to continue holding the additional charge as the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) till further orders.

Professor Bansal had resigned from the post a few days ago citing his busy schedule. However, his resignation was not accepted.

After the Governor’s letter, professor Bansal resumed work as the HPU VC on Friday.

Apart from holding this post, he had also been serving as the Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Himachal Pradesh.

The letter addressed to him stated that the Governor desired that he continued in this post till the appointment process for a new VC was completed. Notably, after professor Bansal’s resignation, the work at the varsity was getting adversely affected.

With professor Bansal back as the VC, leaders of student unions have expressed satisfaction as the work at the varsity will now resume. However, they demanded a full-fledged registrar at the varsity as the issuing of degrees is taking longer than usual.

They said that in the absence of degrees, appearing for job interviews has become difficult.