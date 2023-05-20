HPU VC joins back till further orders

Sameer Singh
Shimla, May 19
In a letter issued by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, professor SP Bansal has been directed to continue holding the additional charge as the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) till further orders.
Professor Bansal had resigned from the post a few days ago citing his busy schedule. However, his resignation was not accepted.
After the Governor’s letter, professor Bansal resumed work as the HPU VC on Friday.
Apart from holding this post, he had also been serving as the Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Himachal Pradesh.
The letter addressed to him stated that the Governor desired that he continued in this post till the appointment process for a new VC was completed. Notably, after professor Bansal’s resignation, the work at the varsity was getting adversely affected.
With professor Bansal back as the VC, leaders of student unions have expressed satisfaction as the work at the varsity will now resume. However, they demanded a full-fledged registrar at the varsity as the issuing of degrees is taking longer than usual.
They said that in the absence of degrees, appearing for job interviews has become difficult.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation
Can be deposited, exchanged from May 23 to Sept 30 | DeMo gh...
No regulatory failure: SC panel on Adani
Says SEBI probe has drawn a blank
In Hiroshima for G7, PM to meet Zelenskyy
Will address summit on global challenges I To hold four bila...
Sidda, DK meet Rahul in Delhi ahead of Karnataka swearing-in ceremony
25 MLAs expected to be sworn in