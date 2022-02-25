HPUTA seeks 7th Pay Commission

The HP University Teachers Association (HPUTA) has demanded the implementation of UGC's 7th Pay Scale, due since 2016. The association said many states had already given the benefit to college and university teachers about four-five years ago. Denying teachers the pay scale was forcing the fraternity into boycotting teaching and examination duties. The association said it would take up the matter with the chancellor of the university and the Chief Minister.

Lecture on science & technology

On the third day of the week-long programme titled 'Glorious Science Week - Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' at the Centre of Excellence, Government Post Graduate College, Sanjauli, Dr Mahavir Khachi, Department of Physics, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, gave a lecture on 'Milestones of Modern Science & Technology'. The programme is being conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE). In his lecture, Dr Khachi touched upon issues and challenges in nano technology and the bright future of magnetic nano world. He explained the importance of nano technology in our daily life, in the field of food, health, clothing and transport, etc.

SFI protests delay in PG results

The SFI staged a protest on Thursday over non-declaration of PG results and faulty ERP system. The SFI demanded that results of post graduate examinations be declared without any delay. It said the ERP system must be fixed at the earliest. The system was established by the HPU way back in 2012 but even nine years later, the university had not been able to make it problem free. As a result, students were facing a lot of problems. The SFI further added that the university charged Rs 600 for correcting even a small error introduced by the faulty ERP system.