Driver killed, 40 injured as Himachal bus meets with accident on Chandigarh-Manali highway

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 4

An HRTC bus collided against a wall on hill side, leaving the driver dead and 40 other passengers injured on Chandigarh-Manali highway near Pandoh in Mandi district on Monday.

According to police, the bus was on its way to Mandi from Kullu, when driver of bus lost control over it. As a result, bus collided against the wall with full force, which led the fatal injury to the driver, while other victims sustained injuries.

SP Mandi Shalini Agnihotri told The Tribune that "I am on the spot along with police team to lead rescue operation effectively to transport injured victims to nearby hospital for medical treatment."

Investigation is underway to ascertain the actual cause of this incident, the SP said.