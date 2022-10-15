HRTC buses being sent for rallies

Sending HRTC buses to political rallies is causing a lot of inconvenience to people. On routes where three or four buses ply, only one bus is being sent. It results in overloading, which could lead to serious accidents. The government and the HRTC must keep this in mind before diverting buses for rallies. — Rajinder, Tabhog

No teacher at primary school

There is no teacher at the primary school in Dungaon village of Bharari-Padheri panchayat and just one teacher at the primary school in Chikhar of Satlai panchayat in Kasumpti constituency. As a result, studies of the students in these schools are getting affected adversely. The government should appoint teachers here without any delay. — Kuldeep, Shimla

Dangerous turn

The turn to lower Panthaghati from the main road near Hetwik Mart has become quite risky. There is a lot of traffic on this stretch, which includes big trucks and it becomes very difficult for people to take the turn. The authorities concerned need to devise a method to regulate the traffic on this spot.

— Mamta, Panthaghati

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com