HRTC buses stay off roads

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, December 11

Commuters were left high and dry today as the HRTC suspended all rural routes in Nurpur and lower Kangra region. The buses had been diverted for the Congress rally and the passengers were given no prior intimation about the suspension of the services in their areas. In the absence of customers, markets in Nurpur, Jassur, Rehan, Raja ka Talab, Jawali, Indora and Fatehpur wore a deserted look. Sources said all 19 intra-state (local) routes from Jassur and 30 inter-state routes from the Pathankot depot were suspended today. Only a few inter-state long route buses plied from Pathankot today.

#Congress #Kangra #Nurpur