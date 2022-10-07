Shimla: HRTC cab fares go up, residents threaten stir

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 6

The Shimla Nagrik Sabha has alleged that the fare of taxis and mini buses, run by the HRTC within the city, has been increased by around 65 per cent from some points over the last few days.

HRTC Managing Director Sandeep Kumar, however, said no directions to increase the fare had been issued. “We are looking into the routes where this issue has cropped up,” he said.

‘Unreasonable’ I used to pay Rs 30 from Shiv Nagar in Totu to the CTO until a few days back. Now, I have to shell out Rs 50. Such a sharp hike is unreasonable and unviable for us. — A passenger

The HRTC runs taxis and mini buses from distant parts of the city to the edge of The Mall Road and The Ridge. The service was started more than five years back to help the elderly and the infirm reach the heart of the city. Apart from the targeted passengers, these taxis are used by other people as well and run packed to capacity most of the time.

“I used to pay Rs 30 from Shiv Nagar in Totu to the CTO. Now, I have to shell out Rs 50,” said a passenger of the mini bus on the route. “Such a sharp hike is unreasonable and unviable for us.”

An HRTC official said the fare on two routes, the CTO-Annadale and CTO-Totu, has been increased because of the route diversion. “Due to the damaged road, taxis have to take a longer road to Annadale. As for the Totu-CTO route concerned, there is a diversion in Totu, so the fare has gone up,” the official said.

Another HRTC official put forth another explanation for the increased fare from certain points on various routes. “Earlier, every route was considered six km long, on which Rs 20 and Rs 30 were charged. The routes have now been extended up to 10 km. So, Rs 40 and Rs 50 are being charged for 6-8 and 8-10-km slabs,” he said.

“Earlier, we charged Rs 30 for the farthest point on any route. After the introduction of 6-8 and 8-10-km slabs, some of the places have come in the higher distance slabs and are being charged accordingly,” the official said.

Residents, however, are unhappy and are questioning the motive behind the hike. “With such a sharp hike in fares, the occupancy in these vehicles is bound to fall and the service might eventually stop or will be passed on to private players. If HRTC doesn’t withdraw this hike, we will start an agitation,” said Shimla Nagrik Sabha co-convener Vijender Mehra.

