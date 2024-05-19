HRTC conductor suspended for misconduct

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 18

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has suspended a bus conductor from its Nahan depot for failing to issue a ticket for Rs 303 to a passenger on the Nahan-Shimla route.

The misconduct on part of the conductor, who is due to retire in two months, came to light during an inspection by the flying squad of the HRTC.

In a similar instance, another conductor from the Nahan depot was suspended last month. — OC

#Nahan #Shimla