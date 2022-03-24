HRTC eyeing land of ULBs for bus stands

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 23

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will explore the possibility of constructing bus stands and parking spaces on revenue-sharing basis on land owned by urban local bodies (ULBs) and gram panchayats across the state.

“We will initiate talks with these bodies for constructing bus stands and parking. We will extend this offer even to individuals having land suitable for our requirement,” said Transport Minister Bikram Singh after the HRTC Board of Directors’’ meeting here on Tuesday. The HRTC is mulling the idea as it struggles to find appropriate government land where these facilities could be built.

The Transport Minister also patted the back of HRTC officials for switching to retail from bulk buying of diesel over a month back. “Our officials sensed a month back that the cost of buying diesel in bulk was going to increase. So, we switched to retail buying. As a result, we are saving Rs 33 lakh per day on diesel,” the minister said.

The minister further said eligible piecemeal workers would be brought on contract from April. Out of close to 1,000 piecemeal workers, the HRTC has already brought over 600 workers on contract. He said the HRTC had inducted 949 individuals in 2021-22 on various posts such as drivers, conductors, etc, and over 1,300 employees had been regularised. “We have disbursed dues to the tune of Rs 270 crore to pensioners in 2021-22,” said the minister.

The BoD, however, did not take any decision on implementing the new pay scales to HRTC employees. “The issue was discussed in the BoD meeting. We are hopeful of reaching some decision soon in this regard,” he said.

