HRTC nod to service for train passengers

NURPUR, SEPTEMBER 27

In order to facilitate train passengers, the HRTC has agreed to provide road transport connectivity to train passengers at Jassur railway station in Nurpur and Paprola railway station in Baijnath sub division of Kangra district.

Divisional railway authorities, Ferozepur (Punjab), had requested the Regional Manager, HRTC Pathankot depot, for providing HRTC bus service at these railway stations so that train passengers could avail transport facility to continue their further journey to reach their destinations.

According to Divisional Manager HRTC, Dharamsala, as per office order issued by the General Manager, HRTC, Shimla, the road transport connectivity would be provided to the train passengers at 6 am and 2.30 pm from Jassur railway station to Paprola railway station and at 6.10 am and 3 pm from Paprola railway station to Jassur railway station.

Railway Department sources said the passenger train service, which had been discontinued indefinitely due to washing away of inter-state Chakki railway bridge at Kandwal in Nurpur on August 20, is likely to be restored partially soon.

The train service on the Pathankot- Jogindernagar narrow gauge railway line will partially be restored between Jassur and Paprola. Inquiries reveal that before the suspension of train service on the track three passenger trains had been stationed at Paprola railway station. The railway authorities have planned to ply these trains between Jassur and Paprola railway stations. But train service from Jassur to Pathankot railway station cannot be restored until re-construction of the damaged Chhaki railway bridge.

The railway authorities, Ferozepur Division, had initially suspended all night trains on July 1 and day trains on July 17 due to dilapidated condition of the Chakki railway bridge and monsoon rains that triggered landslides on the railway track in Kangra district. But later they had declared the Chakki railway bridge unsafe on August 2 after a technical team of the department had inspected the dilapidated piers and protection wall of the bridge and recommended the suspension of the train services indefinitely.

