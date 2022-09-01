HRTC plans bus on Darcha to Padum route

Dipender Manta
Mandi, August 31
The HRTC is planning to start a bus service on the Darcha-Padum route via Shinkula Pass (16,580 ft) in Lahaul and Spiti. The HRTC conducted a successful trial on this route on August 20.
The service will provide easy access to people of the Zanskar valley in Ladakh to Lahaul and Manali. It will also play a crucial role in promoting tourism in the valley.
Anshit Sharma, Regional Manager of the HRTC Depot at Keylong, said, “We are planning to start a bus service on the Darcha-Padum road via Shinkula. At present, there is no bus service on this road.”
“The process has been initiated to get permission from the HRTC higher authorities. As soon as we get the permission, the bus service will be started on this route,” he said.
This road is strategically important. It connects Himachal to the Ladakh region via Darcha-Padum-Nimmu road. The Border Roads Organisation is widening this road for the Army. To ensure all-weather connectivity on this route, a 4.25-km tunnel is being constructed by the BRO below Shinkula Pass.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...