HRTC resumes bus service between Keylong, Udaipur

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 3

Lahaul and Spiti residents heaved a sigh of relief as the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) resumed its bus service between Keylong and Udaipur today.

The HRTC Keylong depot had suspended its bus service in Lahaul valley on January 23. The BRO cleared snow on the route enabling restoration of the Keylong-Udaipur road for the movement of heavy vehicles.

Anshit Sharma, Regional Manager of the HRTC depot at Keylong, said, “The HRTC will resume its bus service on local routes of Lahaul and Spiti in a systematic manner in the coming days depending on weather conditions. After the Keylong-Udaipur route, bus service will resume on the Keylong-Darcha route within a day or two.”

“We are keen to resume bus service between Kullu and Keylong via Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway for the convenience of Lahaul valley residents but this road was found unfit for it. A trial was conducted on this route and at Dhundhi near Atal tunnel today and the road was found slippery. It is expected that we will be able to resume bus service on this route by Monday if weather remains favourable,” he added.

The residents of Lahaul valley appreciated the HRTC authorities for resuming bus service on the Keylong-Udaipur route. “It is a big relief for the residents of the valley, who had to pay hefty taxi fare for travel between Keylong and Udaipur. Now, we are waiting desperately for the resumption of bus service between Kullu and Keylong, which will be a huge relief. Due to lack of bus service on the route, people of the tribal valley have to pay hefty taxi fare to travel between Kullu and Keylong,” a resident said.