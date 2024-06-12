HRTC resumes Delhi-Leh service

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 11

In a significant move to boost tourism and improve transportation connectivity, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) recommenced its bus service on the Delhi-Leh highway route via Manali today. This decision comes as a boon to travellers, offering a more accessible and affordable means of exploring breathtaking landscapes of Ladakh.

No halt at Keylong The bus will depart from Delhi at 12:15 pm

Will no longer halt overnight in Keylong

Cover a total distance of 981 kms.

Fare for journey Rs 1,657

Service was suspended in Sept due to snow

Will offer convenient and affordable transportation option to travellers

Sub Divisional Magistrate, Keylong, Rajneesh Sharma today flagged off the bus service from Keylong. The bus service was suspended in September last year due to snow on high mountain passes on this highway.

Covering a total distance of 981 km, the bus service will operate at a nominal fare of Rs 1,657, making it an attractive option for tourists seeking to embark on an adventurous journey through the majestic Himalayas. The revised timetable ensures timely departure and arrival, enhancing the overall travel experience for passengers.

Departing from Delhi at 12:15 pm, the bus will pass through Ambala, Chandigarh, Kiratpur, Sundernagar, Mandi, Kullu, and Manali, before entering the Atal Tunnel. From there, it will traverse through Keylong, Baralacha La and Tanglang La, culminating its journey in the mesmerising region of Leh in Ladakh.

Notably, the bus will no longer halt overnight in Keylong, streamlining the travel itinerary for passengers and minimising journey time. Instead, travellers will have the opportunity to take refreshments and soak in the natural beauty of the surroundings during brief stops along the route.

SDM Keylong Rajneesh Sharma said the decision to resume the bus service reflected the HRTC’s commitment to promote tourism and facilitate seamless travel experience for visitors. By offering a convenient and affordable transportation option, the corporation aims to attract more tourists to explore the enchanting landscapes and cultural heritage of Ladakh.

“The Delhi-Leh highway via Manali route remains a cherished journey, characterised by its breathtaking vistas, rugged terrain and challenging yet rewarding passages through high mountain passes. Travellers embarking on this route can expect to witness the natural splendour of the Himalayas unfold before their eyes, creating memories that will last a lifetime,” he pointed out.

Radha Devi, Regional Manager HRTC Depot at Keylong, said with the resumption of the bus service, tourists can embark on an unforgettable adventure, immersing themselves in the rich cultural tapestry and serene beauty of Ladakh. Whether it’s exploring ancient monasteries, embarking on trekking expeditions or simply marvelling at the pristine landscapes, the journey from Delhi to Leh via Manali promises to be an experience like no other.

“The HRTC’s decision to resume its bus service on the Delhi-Leh highway route is a testament to the corporation’s commitment to promoting tourism and enhancing connectivity in the region,” she said.

