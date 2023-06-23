HRTC resumes e-bus service to Rohtang

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 22

The HRTC has resumed electric bus service to the 13,058-feet high Rohtang Pass from Manali. A tourist can book a seat at the HRTC counter at Manali by paying Rs 500 for the round trip. The HRTC will be running only five or six buses for Rohtang at present and their number will be increased on demand. The service was suspended after snowfall on October 11 last year.

The Kullu depot of the HRTC has been provided with a fleet of 25 electric buses, of which nine have been deputed to other districts.

Buses having 40 seats each leave from the Manali bus stand in the morning and go to the last motorable point near the Rohtang Pass. They return after a halt of about two hours there. These electric buses do not require a permit for the Rohtang Pass, as per the NGT guidelines.

The Rohtang Pass was thrown open to tourists on June 13. Only 800 petrol and 400 diesel vehicles having online permits are allowed to cross the Gulaba barrier to go to the Rohtang Pass.

DK Narang, Regional Manager, HRTC, Kullu, says that the road condition is not good on the other side of Rohtang towards Koksar, due to which buses are returning to Manali after halting near the Rohtang Pass. He adds that after the road is repaired, the buses will return to Manali via Koksar and the Atal Tunnel after having a small stopover in the Solang Nullah.