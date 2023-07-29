HRTC resumes Volvo bus service to Delhi, Chandigarh

Our Correspondent

Kullu, July 28

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) resumed Volvo bus service to Delhi, Chandigarh, Haridwar and Shimla from Kullu on Wednesday, 18 days after it was suspended due to flashfloods triggered by heavy rain in the district.

The Kullu to Delhi Volvo buses will leave at 4.30 am, 6.30 pm and 9.30 pm. Besides, Volvo buses will run between Kullu and Chandigarh at 9 am and 9 pm. The departure time of the Kullu to Haridwar bus is 6 pm while the Kullu to Shimla Volvo bus will leave at 10.30 pm.

The HRTC is already running ordinary buses on long routes. The Volvo bus service will increase the revenue of the HRTC’s Kullu depot and facilitate commuters.

The Kullu to Manali national highway was badly damaged due to heavy rain and is yet to be restored. In such a situation, passengers will have to avail of the Volvo bus service from Manali. Devender Kumar Narang, Regional Manager, HRTC, Kullu, said that the bus service had been resumed on local routes where roads had been repaired.

