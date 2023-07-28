HRTC staff to get salary in 1st week of month

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 27

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will pay salary to its employees in the first week of the month. The decision was taken at a meeting between HRTC Managing Director Rohan Thakur and the divers’ union here today.

In a gesture of solidarity with the employees, the Managing Director announced that he would draw his salary the same day when it was disbursed to them. Given the HRTC’s financial crisis, the payment of salary to the employees often gets delayed. At times, it is paid in the third week of the month, causing a lot of inconvenience to the staff.

It was also decided that drivers doing an exceptional job would be honoured and those found lacking in discipline and commitment would be punished.

#Shimla