HRTC starts two Hamirpur-New Delhi buses via Chandigarh

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 20

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) started one Volvo and deluxe bus each from Hamirpur to New Delhi via Chandigarh here yesterday. The buses would travel through the newly constructed Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway and reach Chandigarh in three hours and 50 minutes and Delhi in eight hours and 50 minutes.

Vivek Lakhanpal, Deputy Divisional Manager, HRTC, here said that besides saving time, the buses would provide economical travel. The fare for the Volvo bus would be cheaper by Rs 83 and the deluxe bus fare by Rs 39. He added that the deluxe bus would start from Hamirpur at 6.30 pm and the Volvo bus at 8 pm. Around one hour and 45 minutes of travel time would be saved on this route.

Both buses would travel through Bhota, Ukhali, Ghumarwin, Bagher, Kiratpur, Chandigarh and New Delhi and return through the same route. The deluxe bus would start for Hamirpur from New Delhi at 7.45 pm while the Volvo bus would leave New Delhi for Hamirpur at 9.20 pm. The deluxe bus would reach Chandigarh at 12.45 am while the Volvo bus would reach there at 2.20 am. While going to New Delhi, these buses would drop passengers at the Sector 17 bus stand in Chandigarh and on the return journey, these would come via the Sector 43 bus stand in Chandigarh.

Lakhanpal said that the HRTC would soon start more buses on this route and divert some of the buses to Shimla via Bharari bridge and AIIMS. He added that this would reduce travel time to Shimla and also provide a direct bus service to AIIMS, Bilaspur.

#Hamirpur #Manali