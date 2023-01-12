HRTC suspends bus service in Pangi

Chamba, January 11
The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has suspended its bus service in the Pangi valley of Chamba district following snowfall and a drastic dip in temperature.
In an official note issued here today, Kamal Singh, in-charge of Killar bus stand in Pangi subdivision, said that snowfall, extreme cold conditions and water freezing were common during the winter.
He said, “In such a situation, it is not right to ply buses from technical point of view. Due to low temperatures, the coolant in the radiator of the bus freezes. The engine and other parts also get damaged if the buses are run.”
Kamal said, “Moreover, roads in the valley are also blocked due to snowfall. So, the service has been suspended considering the safety of passengers.” He added that the service would be resumed as and when the weather normalizes.
