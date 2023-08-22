HRTC suspends bus service on 1,104 routes

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 21

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus service on 1,104 of total 3,806 routes remained suspended today due to obstructed roads. The service was affected the most in terms of routes in Kullu (170), Rampur (116), Mandi (109) and Sarkaghat (106).

HRTC Managing Director Rohan Thakur said that the corporation would have to shoulder an additional burden of Rs 1 crore per month due to the withdrawal of Rs 1.5 per litre discount by the IOC. “We will take up the matter with the Union Petroleum Ministry in view of the natural disaster in the state,”he added.

