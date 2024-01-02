HRTC to rationalise routes as reserve fuel stock depletes

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 1

Several areas in the state are facing a shortage of petrol and diesel following a strike by truck drivers over an amendment to the law on punishment and penalty in hit-and-run cases carried out by the Central Government.

Amit Nanda, general secretary, Petrol Traders Association, claimed that around 80 per cent of the petrol stations had gone dry in the state due to the strike. “Barring a couple of petrol stations, all of them have gone dry in Shimla. The situation is more or less the same at most places in the state,” he said.

He that in view of the shortage of fuel at the gas stations a request had been made to the Chief Minister to provide police escort to oil tankers. As many as 34 oil tankers from the Nalagarh depot of Hindustan Petroleum Ltd were escorted by a police force to Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur this evening in view of the anticipated threat from the striking drivers.

Nanda said, “This will help in providing supplies for the next few days days. As much as 60 per cent of the supply in the state is provided from the Una-based depot of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd where the strike continued for the third day today.”

Besides the likely disruption in the supply of goods, including daily need items, the fuel shortage is going to impact public transport as well from tomorrow. The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is mulling to club or curtail some of its routes to keep its fleet moving as its fuel stock is depleting. “From tomorrow, we will be left with fuel only for a day at some places. We will have to club or curtail routes to keep the buses going until our stock is replenished,” said Rohan Thakur, Managing Director, HRTC. Besides, tourists were also likely to be affected by the shortage of fuel.

The situation could worsen for commuters as private bus drivers are also planning to join the strike from tomorrow. “Private buses didn’t ply at several places today. We have given notices about the strike to Deputy Commissioners and many more buses will stop plying from tomorrow,” said Akhil Gupta, secretary, Private Bus Drivers and Conductors Association.

The bus and truck operators are also supporting the striking drivers. Rajesh Prashar, president of the State Private Bus Operators Union, said, “We have to stand with the drivers as we can’t operate without them. Besides, their concern is right. The Central Government should revisit the amendment made to the law pertaining to punishment in the hit-and-run cases,” he added.

Naresh Gupta, secretary, All Himachal Truck Operators Federation, said that there was need for a thorough discussion between the government and the drivers over enhancement in punishment and fine in hit-and-run cases. “There’s no clarity over the issue yet. The government should make the drivers understand all aspects of the amendment,” he added.

