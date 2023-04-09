HRTC to start bus service from Hamirpur to Chandigarh via Ghumarwin

Hamirpur, April 8
The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has decided to start a bus service to Chandigarh via Ghumarwin from next month. It will reduce travel distance by about 41 km and travel time by one hour. The bus fare will also get cheaper by Rs 85.
To reduce distance by 41 km
- The Hamirpur to Chandigarh travel distance will reduce by 41 km and travel time by one hour
- Five buses (one Volvo, two air conditioned and two general) will be started from Hamirpur
- The buses will pass through Hamirpur, Bhota, Ghumarwin, Bhager, Kainchi More, Kiratpur, Rupnagar and Kharar before reaching Chandigarh
The HRTC has reportedly approved the proposal of Vivek Lakhanpal, Deputy Divisional Manager, to start the bus service after the Kiratpur-Bhager (Ghumarwin) section of the four-lane highway is opened to traffic next month. The four-lane highway is likely to open by May 15.
At present, people travel to Chandigarh from Hamirpur via Una. The distance from Hamirpur to Chandigarh through Una is about 200 km while the new route will reduce it to about 159 km. Besides reducing distance, the riding quality of the road and longer visibility will be added advantages for travellers.
The Deputy Divisional Manager, HRTC, said that five buses would run from Hamirpur to Chandigarh via the Bhager four-lane highway after it is opened to traffic. This route would be economical for travellers as well as the HRTC, he added.
