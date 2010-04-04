Hundreds attend Sirsa dera chief's virtual discourse in Hamirpur

Hamirpur, March 27
Hundreds of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda followers thronged to listen to teachings of Gurmeet Ram Rahim at town hall here today.
The virtual discourse was organised by the state unit of the dera that displayed live address of the dera chief through an LED screen.
It’s pertinent to mention that the dera chief was preaching to maintain peace and harmony among all sections and religions of society.
He also urged his followers to pray for early end of the Ukraine-Russia war. He said people should donate their body organs after death to help the needy.
Kamal Thakur, a senior fellow of the dera, said the dera was established in 1948 by Beparwah Sai Shah Mastana Maharaj and since then the followers of the dera were devoted towards social service. —
