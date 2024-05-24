Hundreds of birds, animals perish, others lose home

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, May 23

A devastating forest fire in the reserve forests of Kangra district has caused huge damage to the biodiversity of the area — including crores of forest wealth. Over the past 10 days, the fire has wreaked havoc on the flora and fauna of the region, erasing natural nesting sites and animal habitats.

Newborn chicks hatched from rescued eggs

Fire staff steps up Deputy Conservator of Forest (Palampur division) Sanjeev Sharma said his fire staff not only fought flames to save forests and local habitations from being reduced to ashes, but also ensured the safe birth of chicks born after the fires had destroyed their nests.

After the fire was extinguished, the field staff found eggs fallen on the ground.

Endangered species affected Despite the best efforts of the officials of my department, many endangered species could not be saved, probably ending up being burnt in the fire or becoming prey to wild animals. — Sanjeev Sharma, Deputy Conservator of Forest (Palampur division)

Hundreds of birds and wild animals are reported to have perished in the fire.

The eggs

While talking to The Tribune here today, Deputy Conservator of Forest (Palampur division) Sanjeev Sharma said his staff had done a commendable job in saving several birds from the fire.

A bird rests in the hand of a forest official.

He said after the fire was extinguished, the field staff found eggs fallen on the ground. It was a touching sight to see burnt and semi-burnt nests in the forest, with a mother bird trying to salvage her nest to hatch her eggs, he added.

“My volunteers picked up these orphaned eggs and put them in a nest made of dry leaves and pine needles. A mother bird managed to hatch her eggs. Despite the best efforts of the officials of my department, many endangered species could not be saved, probably ending up being burnt in the fire or becoming prey to wild animals,” Sharma added.

Sharma said he had given specific instructions to his field staff to protect the wildlife on priority.

He said the months of April, May and June were hatching season for birds, wherein they search for dry trees, bushes and tea gardens to hatch their eggs.

Because of the rising number of fire incidents in the area, many bird nests had perished and it was not possible for forest officials to reach many such areas, Sharma added.

Sharma said in the present scenario, when most of the state’s forests were on fire, there was an urgent need to conduct a study on the impact of forest fires on endangered bird species and other wildlife to help experts in the survival and regeneration of valuable wildlife.

