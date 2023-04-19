Hurt in scuffle, Una shopkeeper dies

PTI

Una, April 18

A shopkeeper died a day after he was seriously injured in a scuffle with another shop owner at Peer Nigah in the district, the police said today.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar, who ran a shop in the market adjoining the Peer Nigah.

In her complaint to the police, Sonia, Rakesh's daughter, said that her father on Monday went to a neighbouring shop to purchase some goods but was attacked by shopkeeper Bhag Singh.

She added that her father sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Regional Hospital, Una, where he died last night.