Huts of migrants gutted in UNA

Our Correspondent

Una: Forty-nine huts belonging to migrant workers from Bihar and UP were gutted in a fire at Lalsingi village near Una on Tuesday. No loss of life was reported. The fire reportedly broke out at about 1 pm. Teams from the Una Fire Department rushed the spot to douse the flames. However, nothing much could be salvaged. The Fire Department has assessed the loss at about Rs 9.5 lakh. Una SDM Vishva Mohan Chauhan said the administration would provide food and shelter to the victim families.

