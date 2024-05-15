 Hydro project deluge: Affected villagers write to CM, seek probe : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Hydro project deluge: Affected villagers write to CM, seek probe

Hydro project deluge: Affected villagers write to CM, seek probe

Multhan residents claim entire village sinking due to large-scale water seepage

Hydro project deluge: Affected villagers write to CM, seek probe

A road covered with muck four days after the penstock of the hydropower project burst in Multhan. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Ravinder Sood

Palampur May 14

Over 100 persons, affected by the penstock burst incident at KU Hydropower Project, today shot off a letter to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, demanding a high-level probe into the incident. Till date, though the Baijnath SDM and DSP have visited the affected area, no other senior official from the state government has taken stock of the situation on the ground.

‘Make plan to avoid manmade disasters’

The incident calls for an independent probe to thoroughly look into the leakage episode. The government also needs to prepare an emergency plan to avoid manmade disasters in the area. — Villagers in a memorandum to CM

In a memorandum to the CM and Dam Safety Cell, 117 affected persons — mostly from Multhan village — who suffered damage to their moveable and immovable assets urged the Chief Minister to appoint a team of top engineers and bureaucrats to probe the incident. Besides, they have asked that the power company be told to pay them compensation as per the market rates before the onset of the monsoon.

“The incident requires a serious independent probe to thoroughly investigate the leakage episode, construction of the project — particularly the penstock. The government also needs to prepare an emergency plan to avoid manmade disasters in the area. It is clear that the Himachal Pradesh Hydropower Development Department, Dam Safety Department and Disaster Management Department have all been negligent, callous and possibly worse,” the letter added.

The villagers alleged because of the company’s negligence, the penstock of the power project burst, damaging over 100 houses and shops, besides cultivated land. A flood-like situation arose in the area, including Multhan market. The roads were flooded and water carrying large amount of silt entered shops and houses.

The villagers alleged the company ignored environmental laws when the project was coming up.

“The muck and debris was stacked along the penstock, which later damaged the agriculture land. They said the penstock was leaking from the day it was installed, but the company turned a blind eye to it and it led to the incident,” the villagers said in the memorandum.

They said they were spending sleepless nights as the entire village was sinking because of large-scale seepage of water coming from the penstock and tunnel. “Though supply to the penstock was disconnected on May 10, water is still is coming out of the tunnel, aggravating the situation. The debris from hills is coming down to the village and cracks are visible on the slopes,” they added.

The villagers said it would take months for life to return to normal as most of the buildings, shops and restaurants had become unsafe.

It may be recalled that penstock of 25-MW KU hydro project at Multhan, 65 km from Palampur, burst on May 10, damaging shops and public property, and hundreds of villagers have been rendered homeless. Though the company operating the project had agreed to compensate the residents, no money has been transferred to the state exchequer to provide them relief.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Palampur #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut adds a touch of glamour to filing of nomination from Mandi; drives in an open jeep; sings paeans to PM Modi

2
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal’s PA misbehaved with Swati Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

3
Delhi

Excise 'scam': AAP will be made co-accused in money laundering case, ED tells Delhi High Court

4
India

With Yogi by his side, PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency

5
Punjab

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

6
India

Lawyers can’t be sued by clients for ‘deficiency in service’ under Consumer Protection Act, rules SC

7
Delhi

1 official dead, 7 rescued after massive fire breaks out at Income Tax office in Delhi

8
Trending

Video: When Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar wanted to abduct Sonali Bendre in case she said no to his marriage proposal

9
Chandigarh

Manish Tewari, Chandigarh Congress candidate, files nomination, says 'it will be new morning on June 4'

10
Diaspora

Post-study visa route dominated by Indians should stay, finds UK review

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

‘I never said Hindu or Muslim, I talked about poor families: PM Modi

‘I never said Hindu or Muslim, I talked about poor families: PM Modi

Referring to the post-Godhra riots in Gujarat when he was th...

Jaishankar on US' sanction warning after Chabahar port deal, says 'don't think people should take narrow view of it'

On US' sanction warning after Chabahar port deal, Jaishankar says 'people should not take a narrow view of it'

Says the US itself has appreciated the larger relevance of C...

3 officials of Hindustan Copper Limited rescued from Rajasthan mine, 12 still inside

8 officials of Hindustan Copper Limited rescued from Rajasthan mine, 7 still inside

15 officials of the public sector company get trapped in a m...

Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols

Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols

The arrested man is associated with Naveen Saini alias Chint...

UN condoles death of ex-Indian Army officer in Gaza, believes vehicle struck by Israeli tank

UN condoles death of ex-Indian Army officer in Gaza, believes vehicle struck by Israeli tank

Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale, 46, who retired prematurely from ...


Cities

View All

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Pharmaceutical companies in Amritsar demand transit route from Attari for export to Central Asia

31 candidates in election fray as nine more file papers in Amritsar

BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu Samundari calls on Dera Beas head

Family members, kin of Lok Sabha candidates carry out door-to-door campaigning in holy city

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans in Bathinda, Delhi

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

A chance to serve my birthplace: Tewari

A chance to serve my birthplace: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 file nominations for Chandigarh parliamentary seat

Chandigarh: Congress, party candidate get Election Commission notice

Chandigarh BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon appeals for 90% voter turnout

Ruckus in MCD session over ‘assault’ on MP Swati Maliwal

Ruckus in MCD session over ‘assault’ on MP Swati Maliwal

BJP questions AAP’s response to ‘incident’

Excise policy case: K Kavitha’s custody extended till May 20

1 dead, 7 hurt in fire at I-T office

Ex-AAP, Congress leaders join saffron party

Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols

Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols

Congress fires salvo at Chaudhary, Rinku, Tinu

800 first-time voters taken on heritage walk in Phillaur

Expenditure observer inspects poll activities

Shops of seed dealers checked

Poll seizures touch ~33 crore in district, sixth highest in state

Poll seizures touch Rs 33 crore in district, sixth highest in state

Warring champions Congress’ five ‘nyay’

Man held with 700 cases of illicit liquor

CM Mann’s roadshow draws crowd in Jodhan

Discrepancies found in dope tests at civil hospitals

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Teachers set ablaze Education Minister’s effigy in Patiala