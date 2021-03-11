Hydroponic farming introduced in state

Palampur, May 23
Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University organised a media visit to its hydroponic unit in the research farm of the Department of Vegetable Science & Floriculture today.
Reporters of various newspapers visited the unit and hi-tech nursery raising unit and sought information from scientists.
Addressing mediapersons, Prof HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor, said the hydroponic farming had been introduced for the first time in the state.
He appreciated the efforts of Dr Desh Raj Chaudhary, head, and Dr Parveen Sharma, scientist in-charge, protected cultivation, for doing excellent work in hydroponics.
He said the cultivation of plants in nutrient-enriched water, popularly known as hydroponics, was useful in hill agriculture where landholdings were small.
