Hydroponic farming introduced in state

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 23

Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University organised a media visit to its hydroponic unit in the research farm of the Department of Vegetable Science & Floriculture today.

Reporters of various newspapers visited the unit and hi-tech nursery raising unit and sought information from scientists.

Addressing mediapersons, Prof HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor, said the hydroponic farming had been introduced for the first time in the state.

He appreciated the efforts of Dr Desh Raj Chaudhary, head, and Dr Parveen Sharma, scientist in-charge, protected cultivation, for doing excellent work in hydroponics.

He said the cultivation of plants in nutrient-enriched water, popularly known as hydroponics, was useful in hill agriculture where landholdings were small.