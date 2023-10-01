Hydropower generation need of hour, says SJVN chief

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 30

At a time when the Centre is stressing on solar energy generation, the SJVN (Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam) has aligned its business model for the non-fossil fuel energy generation in the state and elsewhere. “In the longer-run, however, we need hydropower projects to maintain the right balance,” said Nand Lal Sharma, SJVN Managing Director at a press conference here today.

He said, “There has been a clear emphasis by the Union Government on preparing PSUs to compete with private players and the SJVN has done an exceedingly good job on that front, not only in the country, but also abroad.”

On a question about signing implementation agreements with the state government regarding power projects at Hamirpur and Kullu, Sharma refused to comment, saying the matter was sub judice.

In response to another question about SJVN’s stand on the state government’s water cess imposition and royalty to the state government from power projects in the state, he said, “The matter is sub judice and I won’t be able to comment on it for now.”

“The hydropower policy of the state government has always been proactive. And no other state has been generating more revenue from it than Himachal. We are a shareholder-driven entity. The state government and the Centre are partners in it. The SJVN has been generating revenue for the state ever since it entered this field,” he added.

Asked about the damage suffered by the SJVN due to the recent calamity in the state, he said, “We had anticipated the disaster. To prevent extensive damage, we had shutdown power generation in advance. That saved our machinery from damage.”

#Shimla #solar energy