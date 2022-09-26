Hydropower plants to stay relevant: Experts

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 25

Even as solar and wind are going to be the major source of power going ahead, hydropower plants will continue to remain relevant. “In fact hydro power plants will become more relevant than before as we shift from fossil fuels to renewable resources for power generation. As the quantum of power from wind and solar increases, we will need to ensure corresponding increase in hydro power as well,” said Ajay Sharma, chairman, Forum of the Hydro Power Producers, at the workshop held in Shimla on ‘System Inertia and Flexibility Services from Hydro Stations in Indian Power System’.

The workshop was attended by power experts from Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSCO), IIT Bombay and other reputed power institutions of the country.

The growing importance of hydro power in the evolving power scenario is a pleasant development for the state. Out of the total 51,738 MW hydropower capacity of the country, 11,137 MW (21.52 per cent) generation capacity is in the state. “Himachal has brought out a forward looking energy policy to give push to hydro power development for balancing and flexibility of the grid,” Chief Secretary RD Dhiman said while inaugurating the workshop.

What will sustain expensive hydro power vis-à-vis comparatively cheaper solar and wind power is the ‘inertia’ that power generated from hydro and fossil fuels create.

“This ‘inertia’ is required for grid stabilization and reliability of power. The non-synchronous energy sources like solar and wind do not create inertia. Hydro power will be required for keeping the grid stable,” said CM Walia, secretary general of the forum.

