‘I am a dakia’, will diligently raise public issues with govt: Kangana Ranaut

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 16

Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency, said today that if elected to the Lok Sabha, she would act as a messenger of her electorate and raise their issues with the government with utmost diligence.

Kangana addressed an election rally at Mehla in the Bharmour Assembly segment of Chamba district, which falls in the Mandi parliamentary constituency.

She called herself a ‘dakia’ of people and emphasised her commitment to being a proactive conduit between the electorate and the Lok Sabha, promising to maintain open communication with them.

She accused Vikramaditya Singh, Public Works Department Minister and Congress candidate from the Mandi seat, of relegating responsibility when approached by citizens for the redress of their grievances.

Kangana alleged, “Tikka ji initially instructed constituents to seek assistance directly from him. However, when approached by the youth on social media to take up their issues with the Chief Minister, he dismissed their request stating that he was not a ‘dakia’ (postman).”

She said, “Don’t our postmen brothers have self-respect. In fact being a ‘dakia’ is a great honour. They work honestly and dedicatedly for their families.” She added that she indeed was people’s ‘dakia’ and would diligently raise their issues with the Central Government.

Kangana said, “I am your ‘dakia’ and will raise your issues prominently with the Central Government. I will prove myself to be a good ‘dakia’. If you send me to the temple of democracy (Lok Sabha), I will serve as a diligent messenger, conveying your grievances and aspirations to the government.”

She highlighted the challenges being faced by Himachal Pradesh and hit out at the state government for doing precious little in this regard. She alleged that the entire country was witness to how Himachal was suffering due to the ‘bad governance’ of the Congress.

Kangana urged voters to recognise the transformative impact of their ballots. She said, “Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India has experienced significant progress and development.” She urged the voters not to underestimate the power of their individual votes, which in turn contributed to the nation’s development.

Earlier, Kangana was accorded a warm welcome by party workers on her arrival at Mehla. She was accompanied by Bharmour MLA Dr Janak Raj and Dalhousie MLA DS Thakur, besides the district party office-bearers.

Rs 1,800 cr given for flood relief work ‘misused’

Kangana said that the state government had misused Rs 1,800 crore allocated by the Union Government for flood relief work

She drew from her own experience of growing up in Himachal and underscored persistent hardships endured by hill people due to the lack of adequate infrastructure for transportation, which continues to burden members of society

She highlighted the BJP’s commitment to addressing the needs of marginalised communities, citing promises outlined in the party’s manifesto, including free ration for 80 crore people and the conversion of makeshift homes into permanent structures

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Chamba #Kangana Ranaut #Lok Sabha #Mandi