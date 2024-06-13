I am, was & will continue to be a BJP worker: Anurag Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 12

Former Union Minister and MP Anurag Thakur today said in the BJP roles and responsibilities kept changing and it was only the post of a party worker which was permanent.

BJP state chief Rajiv Bindal welcomes MP Anurag Thakur on his arrival at the party office in Shimla on Wednesday. LALIT KUMAR

Thakur, who arrived here today to attend the BJP core group meeting, said he was a dedicated party worker and would work in any capacity as desired by the party. “New responsibilities are assigned by the party after three or five years but the party remains supreme. I am, was and will continue to remain a BJP worker,” he said when asked about his role after being denied a ministerial berth in the Modi Cabinet.

He said he was grateful to the party for giving him ticket on five occasions and people of Hamirpur for ensuring his victory. “I am indebted to the party for giving me these responsibilities in the past. Positions come and go. What is in the interest of the state is that Nadda ji has been given a big responsibility and an important portfolio,” he said.

Thakur said the people of Himachal had given all four seats to the BJP to ensure that Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister for the third time. It is due to the hard work and dedication of party workers that Himachal gave cent per cent result.

He said it was a matter of great pride that JP Nadda had been inducted into the Union Cabinet and as such Himachal would continue to get full support from the Centre. “Moreover, apart from Nadda, all four Lok Sabha MPs and three Rajya Sabha MPs would raise all issues -- be it for roads, health, water or education,” he said, adding that Himachal has always been given priority by the Modi regime in the last 10 years and the state will continue to get the same attention.

Those who have joined the BJP are party workers and it is the BJP Central leadership which will decide the candidates for the three Assembly bypolls, he said in response to a query on the candidates to be fielded for the three Assembly by-polls on July 10.

BJP will win all the three Assembly bypolls, he added.

He accused the Sukhu-led regime of misusing official machinery for winning elections. “It appeared that the sole objective of the government was to win the elections and for this official machinery was misused blatantly,” he remarked.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anurag Thakur #BJP #Shimla